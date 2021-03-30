Ghana: Hearts Appoint New Assistant Coach

Accra Hearts of Oak has strengthened its technical department with the appointment of Obeng Hamza as an assistant coach.

Hamza was unveiled last week via the club's official twitter handle.

According to management of the club, he will be on a three-year deal that will see him reunite with his former boss at Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu who is now the Head Coach of the Rainbow club.

Coach Hamza joins the technical team currently made up of assistant coach Samuel Nii Noi and fitness coach WO1 Paul Tandoh (RTD) and is expected to bring his rich technical and tactical abilities to bear on the team to end the over a decade long wait for a major trophy.

The 28-year old Hamza said on the club's twitter handle, that football has taught him that success does not come by working alone.

"Success in football comes by working as a team; I am on board to help my boss and the entire playing body as well as the board and management of this great club to build one team, and go for the ultimate - the Premier League title and more."

He thanked coach Boadu for recommending him to the club and stated that he would do his very best to repose the trust in him.

Hearts are also on a man-hunt for a goalkeeper's coach and a team manager following the resignation of goalkeepers' trainer Ben Owu as well as the sacking of Ben Adjei last week.

The club currently sits third with 27 points on the table of 18 teams and has been tagged as one of the favourites for the title this season.