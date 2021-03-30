Lesotho/Nigeria: Nigeria Vs Lesotho - Rohr to Make Changes in Eagles' Squad

30 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, is set to ring the changes in today's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Rohr's side booked their place in the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon on Saturday after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a goalless draw in Maseru and then cemented top spot in Group L by edging out the Squirrels of Benin Republic 1-0 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo.

With nothing to play for against the Crocodiles, Rohr is expected to give some of his fringe players a chance to impress.

The likes of Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi could start the game , while Oghenekaro Etebo is favoured to get a slot in midfield.

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala, who impressed following his cameo appearance against Benin is expected to feature from the start against Lesotho.

