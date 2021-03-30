Cameroon: Clean-Up Campaign in Yaounde - UK High Commission, Youths Clear Gutters

29 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The exercise last Saturday was in line with a project in preparation for the COP26 to be held in Glasgow, UK.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 was an extraordinary day around the Nkolbission neighbourhood in Yaounde. Precisely at the gutters around the Meec junction, the acting Deputy British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Adrian Lee Nigel Holmes was seen underneath the bridge at that intersection picking plastic waste and other refuse, which usually block water passage during heavy rainfall. He was accompanying youths of Cameroon, especially those of the Local Youth Corner Cameroon (LOYOC) Association, in a clean-up campaign, as a grande finale in a project "Building Community Resilience to Climate Change in Cameroon." The action marked the end of a sensitisation campaign effort that had been going on in recent weeks targeting communities and other organisations in the domains of preserving the environment and climate change.

Amidst all the mess, Adrian Lee Nigel Holmes said climate change is very important and the British government is looking forward to working with the government of Cameroon ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, UK come November this year. He underscored that the clean-up campaign is all about the grassroots and the pivotal role young people can play in sensitising their community about climate change. He explained that cleaning up such a gutter has immediate benefits as well as bringing the community together to focus on issues of the environment and climate change.

The Executive Director of LOYOC, Christian Achaleke, said the activity fell under the implementation of a project by British High Commission in Cameroon, in collaboration with LOYOC with support from the Ministry of Youths and Civic Education to raise awareness on climate change. He explained that gutters are a channel for plastics and other waste which cannot be decomposed. Coming to the Meec junction was an act of solidarity and to show that young people are taking responsible actions towards the environment. We are passing across the message that; "It is important to keep our gutters clean because it moves plastics which have contributed to climate change and some of the challenges the society is facing. The clean-up campaign is a continuation of a campaign that began two months back." Thereafter, Christian Achaleke said they will be developing media content and videos which will be used to sensitise Cameroonians on climate change. Also, information from young people will be used to produce a policy document that could be presented during the COP26.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.