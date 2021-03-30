Cameroon: Clean-Up Campaign in Yaounde - UK High Commission, Youths Clear Gutters

The exercise last Saturday was in line with a project in preparation for the COP26 to be held in Glasgow, UK.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 was an extraordinary day around the Nkolbission neighbourhood in Yaounde. Precisely at the gutters around the Meec junction, the acting Deputy British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Adrian Lee Nigel Holmes was seen underneath the bridge at that intersection picking plastic waste and other refuse, which usually block water passage during heavy rainfall. He was accompanying youths of Cameroon, especially those of the Local Youth Corner Cameroon (LOYOC) Association, in a clean-up campaign, as a grande finale in a project "Building Community Resilience to Climate Change in Cameroon." The action marked the end of a sensitisation campaign effort that had been going on in recent weeks targeting communities and other organisations in the domains of preserving the environment and climate change.

Amidst all the mess, Adrian Lee Nigel Holmes said climate change is very important and the British government is looking forward to working with the government of Cameroon ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, UK come November this year. He underscored that the clean-up campaign is all about the grassroots and the pivotal role young people can play in sensitising their community about climate change. He explained that cleaning up such a gutter has immediate benefits as well as bringing the community together to focus on issues of the environment and climate change.

The Executive Director of LOYOC, Christian Achaleke, said the activity fell under the implementation of a project by British High Commission in Cameroon, in collaboration with LOYOC with support from the Ministry of Youths and Civic Education to raise awareness on climate change. He explained that gutters are a channel for plastics and other waste which cannot be decomposed. Coming to the Meec junction was an act of solidarity and to show that young people are taking responsible actions towards the environment. We are passing across the message that; "It is important to keep our gutters clean because it moves plastics which have contributed to climate change and some of the challenges the society is facing. The clean-up campaign is a continuation of a campaign that began two months back." Thereafter, Christian Achaleke said they will be developing media content and videos which will be used to sensitise Cameroonians on climate change. Also, information from young people will be used to produce a policy document that could be presented during the COP26.