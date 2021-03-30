Cameroon: Managing Mineral Resources - Mayors Learn Best Practices

A sensitisation workshop was organised to that effect in Yaounde on March 25, 2021.

As part of efforts to accelerate the decentralisation process in Cameroon and its subsequent development, mayors from some eight regions of the country have updated their skills on the management of mineral resources within the framework of the transfer of competences to decentralised authorities as stated in the General Code on Regional and Local Authorities. The workshop held in Yaounde on March 25, 2021 with the Consulting Firm, Emergence 2000 as expert trainer.

In his opening remarks, the Vice President of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon (UCCC), Anicet Akoa, Mayor of Ngoulmekong in the South Region, representing the President, Augustin Tamba, said the objective of the workshop was to improve the competences of mayors as concerns transparency in managing mineral resources. "This workshop seeks to sensitise municipal authorities on the use of securised car letters for better management and traceability of commercial revenue from the use of quarries," he stated, adding securised car letters already exist in the forestry sector.

To him, should the mining sector have such a document, it will enable councils have the needed assets to speed up development at both the micro and macro levels. The Vice President of UCCC added that the empowerment of regional and local authorities is a major preoccupation of the President of the Republic which envisages making Cameroon an emerging nation by 2035. Synergy between administrative stakeholders, Anicent Akoa said, will also be improved for better optimization of mineral resources.

On his part, the General Manager of Emergence 2000, Gérard-Bruno Zambo said the workshop intended to give more value to public-private partnership for the development of the Fatherland. The Consulting Firm which since March 2017 was authorised by the Ministry of Mines, Industries and Technological Development to issue securised car letters, its General Manager said has the mission of providing technical orientations on safe transportation of mineral resources for the growth of Cameroon.