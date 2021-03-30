Cameroon: North West - Farm Inputs Increase Productivity

North West farmers show gratitude for free MIDENO inputs that helped increase farm yields over the last three years.

"We appreciate the new management of the North West Development Authority (MIDENO), for farm inputs since 2019 which is to thank for increased production and productivity in the region. All we need is peace and more farm inputs to showcase our passion and commitment to produce more food for the tables". That is how Njong Elizabeth, a farmer's representative summed up their preparedness to continue giving meaning to agriculture in the face of security challenges rocking the North West Region since 2016. It was during the launching of the 2021 farming season on March 25, 2021 with farmers drilled on best practices to enhance yields. The event at the Santa-based Trial and Demonstration Centre (TDC), featured the distribution by MIDENO of more tons of Inputs to help farms flourish as part of their mission to alleviate poverty and assure food security.

The inputs are expected to support some 92 farming groups across the region to enhance farming activities with technical assistance by staff of the Regional Delegation of Agriculture and Rural Development. The farming groups took home 13.5 tons of Solanum Potato, four tons of maize seeds, 100 bags of NPK 20.10.10 fertilizers, 90 bags of 11.11.22 fertilizers, 280 sachets of fungicides for potato cultivation, 15 litres of insecticides, 100,000 cassava cuttings, and motor pumps. Around to encourage the farmers; North West Governor; Adolphe Lele Lafrique mounted a tractor and kick-started ridging in preparation for effective farming activities. He congratulated farmers who have defied security challenges and are gradually resuming farming activities to ensure that the region never lacks what to eat and feed others.

The General Manager of MIDENO; Cletus Anye Matoyah stressed the role of the outfit in accompanying farmers to realize their dream of increasing income from farm operations. The General Manager sounded off with MIDENO mounting three community impacting projects with financing worth over FCFA 75 billion. MIDENO is on song for impacting agriculture and rural development in the areas of coffee, beans, Irish potato production, cassava, maize and climate change sub sectors. MIDENO's decision to deliver seeds to farmers, free of charge during the last three years is inspired by a risk of food insecurity imposed by the ongoing socio-political crisis which caused many farmers to abandon their farms to stay safe.