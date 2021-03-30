Cameroon: Mutengene - Population Vaccinated Against Cholera

The campaign that ran from March 24-28, 2021 targeted 17, 649 households.

The population of Mutengene in Tiko Subdivision had through March 24 to 28, 2021 received the second round of Cholera vaccine. 17, 649 households were targeted with a population of 49 949. The vaccine was administered on anybody above one year of age and was taken through the mouth. Each group of those that carried out the vaccination were made up of three persons. There were the mobilizers (55), Recorders and vaccinators (165).

Launching the free vaccination campaign against cholera in Mutegene Health Centre on March 24, 2021, South West Regional Delegate for Public Health, Dr. Ebongo Zacheus, said that since August 2020 when the first mass vaccination in Tiko against cholera was administered, they had not receive any confirmed case of Cholera in Tiko Health District. That they are hoping that this booster vaccine laid to rest the problem of Cholera in Tiko Health District.

Dr. Kekay Krstel, Chief Medical Officer of the Mutengene Health Centre, explained to the population what cholera is all about and it manifestation. She spelt out the symptoms and insisted to the population that cholera vaccination is one of the preventive measures. Personal hygiene was prescribed to the populace.

Voh Armstrong, Divisional Officer for Tiko, called on the population to turn out in their numbers and receive the vaccine for it is safe. Before the watchful eyes of the population of Mutengene, he received a dose of the vaccine and joked that it tasted like milk.