Cameroon: External Attacks Against Cameroon - Government's Response Measures

Three Members of the National Assembly during the March 26, 2021 plenary sitting of the House expressed worries about diverse attacks against Head of State, army and the country.

Since the onset of the security crisis in the North West and South West Regions and the war against the Boko Haram terrorist sect in the Far North Region, Cameroon has faced a series of attacks with alleged atrocities of defence and security forces and other attempts to tarnish the image and destabilise the country.

All these attracted the anger and attention of Hons. Mariam Goni, Ebangha Johanna epse Agbor Ntui and Ngo Issi Rolande Adèle who went to the rostrum during the question time plenary sitting of the National Assembly on March 26, 2021 to find out how government was reacting to the unfortunate attacks. The questions asked were answered by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with Commonwealth Felix Mbayu who represented the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Minister Felix Mbayu told the people's representatives that, "Our diplomacy is not conducted in the market place but its efficiency is not diluted by the fact that it is done quietly and silently." He said that international organisations and countries in a global manner encourage government to seek peaceful solutions to the crisis but in so doing some of them do engage in ways that do not respect diplomatic canons and at time with hidden agendas. He stated that the position of Cameroon faced with the attacks is firm but diplomacy calls for somehow invisible action.

Cameroon has systematically responded to calls and attacks perpetrated against the country in an appropriate manner and following diplomatic canons and courtesy. With respect to the specific ways government has been responding to the attacks, Minister Felix Mbayu said there are verbal exchanges with embassies of friendly countries when their stands openly hurt the Cameroon's national sovereignty. Ambassadors of some of the countries and representatives of some international organisations are also summoned to the Ministry of External Relations where government expresses its disapproval and disapprobation of the statements or actions. There are also direct talks with partners in order to present the security situation in the affected regions, re-establish facts and denounce interference into Cameroon's internal affairs. Cameroon's ambassadors in countries concerned are usually instructed to express Cameroon's disproval of the unfounded allegations.

The Ministry of External Relations also deploys diplomatic missions to friendly countries to carry out advocacy and block destabilisation attempts at the country's image. Cameroon, Minister Mbayu said, also engages in cooperation at different levels to follow up and seek humanitarian assistance and reconstruction of the affected regions and many countries have supported Cameroon. The country also participates in conferences where it presents the real facts about the country and crisis and reaffirm government's position.