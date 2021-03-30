Cameroon: Contraband Goods Impounded By Customs

29 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The taskforce seeks to increase dwindling customs revenue and curb threats to the economy and public health.

The special Customs taskforce, "Operation Halcomi," set up on August 9, 2016 and launched on August 16, 2016, has carried out two fruitful operations. Following raids in the Littoral, South West and North West Regions (Zone I), several goods, including six containers, were impounded. Communication Officer, Jean-Claude Ekoube, disclosed this at a news briefing in Douala on September 30, 2016.

In the night of September 28, 2016, several products were seized in the Youpwe neighbourhood of Douala. They included wines and other drinks that were illicitly being transported in containers initially said to be containing tiles and other products. In addition to previous onshore and offshore operations, the following were seized: vehicles, over 1,000 bottles of beer, 6,500 to 500,000 telephones and accessories, 34,500 litres of fuel and over 1,000 bottles of alcohol. Others were 1,200 plasma screens and DVD players, 1,000 milk products, vegetable oils, 45 sacks of plastic, cosmetic products, several tonnes of cement, cigarettes and tobacco, 100 ICT equipment and office material. The contraband products were from Nigeria, Dubai, USA and Europe.

Furthermore, 4,500 sacks of rice and were also impounded as they were to be exported from Cameroon to Nigeria. Seizure of the latter follows the 2015 Prime Minister's instruction restricting exports of rice from Cameroon and the importation of cement as a measure to ensure that supplies meet local demand, as well as protect local industries. While presenting the results of the first and second phases of "Operation Halcomi," Jean-Claude Ekoube noted that illicit trade has curtailed customs revenue in recent years, threatened the national economy, affected local companies and posed threats to health.

"Maggi" from Nigeria, for example, has been proved to have high salinity than locally-made one, even though its consumption is being discouraged medically. Illicit circulation of products from Nestlé, Guinness, Société Brassicole, Sosucam, and Cimencam, has so far been arrested by the operation. According to Customs regulations, the products will be auctioned after 90 days, while some will be re-assessed. "Hence, canoes, boats, ships or vehicles found transporting contraband products will also be impounded," Jean-Claude Ekoube warned. The taskforce is made up of 135 Customs and over 10 marine men who work in close collaboration with local companies to strengthen the fight against fraud and contraband.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.