Ghana: Patel Stops Kisarawe to Win WBO, WBA, IBF, C'wlth Titles

British fighter Prince Patel earned a ninth round Technical Knockout victory over Tanzanian opponents Julius Kisarawe to win the vacant WBO Global, WBO Africa, WBA Intercontinental, IBF Continental and Commonwealth titles on Saturday in Accra.

Patel focused on Kisarawe's body, directing his punches to his mid-section.

From the blast of the opening bell, Patel dictated the pace of the fight, showing clear intentions of stopping Kisarawe who failed to entertain guests with his unimpressive output.

The Brit went in for the kill and dropped Kisarawe with a left hook but he survived the count to continue.

Kisarawe attempted to make an impression on the fight but Patel proved his superiority by fighting back and in the process knocked the Tanzanian in the fifth and seventh rounds before finishing him in the ninth.

The event promoted by SOAQ Empire Entertainment also saw WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Sackey record a unanimous decision victory over Gabriel Odoi Laryea.

Sackey scored 120-108 on all three judges' scorecards to record the all important victory.

Ebenezer Tetteh won a seventh round Technical Knockout over Osumani to win their vacant WBA Pan African heavyweight championship.

In an international female featherweight contest, Lucy Wildheart won a split decision over Flora Machela.

Joseph Ashrifi suffered a third round knockout defeat to Success Tetteh in their super featherweight contest while Mohammed Aryeetey stopped Joseph Allotey in three rounds to win their flyweight contest.

Ahmed Abdula also won a second round Technical Knockout victory over Samuel Offei.