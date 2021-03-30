Ghana: Mbii Shows Class At MTN Invitational Golf

Christopher Mbii emerged winner of this year's first MTN Invitational golf tournament held at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday.

The banker who played on handicap two, recorded a net score of 41 after come back, to walk away with the ultimate trophy and products including an iPhone from MTN.

The first time winner was followed closely by Church Ansah who scored 41 to settle for the second position.

Maxwell Ababio came third in the keenly contested Men Group A category and also walked away with souvenirs from MTN.

In the ladies group, however, Alberta Lomofio recorded a gross score of 45 to win the top prize.

Just like the Men's winner, she took home a trophy and other goodies from MTN.

Jiang Yang and Rita Pellegrino followed in second and third positions with gross scores of 39 and 38, respectively.

The seniors' category was won by Kweku Sekyim while Joy Arkutu was the Ladies Seniors winner.

Other prizes including Longest Drive (Men) were won by Felix Akafo while Vivian Dick won the Longest Drive (Ladies) winner.

Edward Annobil also won the Closest to the Pin (Men) while Leticia Amponsah Mensah won the Ladies version. The MTN Wow Moment was won by Eric Ofosuhene.

Speaking at the event, Board Chairman for MTN, Dr Ishmael Yamson congratulated the winners and golfers for showing up to make the first MTN invitational tournament of the year.

He added that, as MTN celebrates its 25th anniversary in Ghana, they would commit to sports development including golf.

On his part, the winner, Christopher Mbii expressed appreciation to organisers for the platform for golfers to display their talents.

He urged other golfers to continue working hard to make an impact in subsequent competitions.