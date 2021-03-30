Rwanda: Rotary Club Donates to Vulnerable Children Rwamagana - Rwamagana

US Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman, is a Rotarian and joined those who distributed the donations in Rwamagana District on Sunday.

A total of 1,500 vulnerable children aged between 7 and 12 in the Eastern Province have been given mattresses, bedsheets and school materials by Rotary Club Kigali Virunga.

The donation was made on Sunday, March 28.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of the United States to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman, who is also a Rotarian.

The materials were donated by Sleeping Children Around the World, a Canadian organisation, and distributed in partnership with Rotary Club Kigali Virunga.

The kits provided include mattress, blankets, bedsheets, basin, school uniforms, notebooks, shoes, bags, facemasks and underwear.

"When my daughter told me about it, she was happy and she asked me to come here to collect the kits. The materials we received are important to my daughters' studies and wellbeing. I usually buy school uniforms once every three years, it was just not easy. We thank the donors," declared Salaama Bigenimana, a mother.

She added that when one offers a helping hand to someone they boost their confidence.

"The items will improve our hygiene," Christine Mukagasana, from Karutimbo Village, Cyanya Cell, Kigabiro Sector.

Rwamagana District Mayor Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi said the donation will contribute to the improved performance of the children in school.

Jennifer Ingabire, former president of Rotary Club Kigali Virunga, explained that while she was president of Rotary Club, a Canadian organisation named Sleeping Children Around the World asked them to work with them as overseas volunteering partner in the distribution of the materials to children.

Rotary Club is an international organisation founded in 1905 with purpose to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service

Among notable achievements of the organisation in Rwanda are Kigali Public Library and shelters for cancer patients established at Rwanda Military Hospital in Kigali.

There are five Rotary clubs in Rwanda, with each club having between 20-30 members on average.