South Africa: The Arts Has the Power to Build a Politics of Care and Social Solidarity Beyond Human Rights

opinion

South Africa has a long history of using the arts to protest and put a spotlight on apartheid-era crimes. How might the arts today help to create a culture in which encounters between subjects are inspired by a politics of care, and inspire citizens to care for others enough to act ethically and responsibly towards them?

Recently, I attended a virtual conversation hosted by Sinazo Chiya, one of the directors at the Stevenson Gallery, between South African artist and University of Cape Town professor Penny Siopis and Griselda Pollock, art historian at the University of Leeds. The discussion was about Siopis' paintings on shame and her latest video artwork titled Shadow Shame Again.

The video is Siopis' response to the problem of gender-based violence -- "the other pandemic" -- and it references the killing of Tshegofatso Pule, whose body was found hanging from a tree in the veld in Roodepoort. Her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, is accused of having planned the murder and paid the killer.

In our work at Stellenbosch University, we have been interested in the question of how the arts (in all their diversity) draw attention to gross violations of human rights and what the arts can...