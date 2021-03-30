Namibia: Full Impact of Covid-19 On Logistics Sector Yet to Be Determined

THE road to economic recovery will be lengthy, worsened by the interruption caused by Covid-19, especially the time spent to clear import goods at borders. This is according to the findings in the country's second state of logistics report and the challenges of Covid-19, which was launched last week at Walvis Bay.

The report presents a snapshot of the national economy, logistics statistics and industry insights. It also includes an analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Namibian logistics sector.

The full impact of the disruption caused by Covid-19 on the logistics industry is yet to be determined, the report revealed.

On average, in 2018, it took 48 hours and US$200 for customs and other agencies to clear and inspect export goods and a further 78 hours and US$442,50 for port or border handling. For imports, it took two to eight hours and US$145 to process imports.

The report found that with the pandemic, changes in the operation at border posts, especially the testing, quarantining and verification of additional paperwork for Covid-19 clearance, have lengthened the time spent at border posts.

The report recommended the need to reduce the time and cost associated with border compliance to help the country's recovery from the pandemic and increase its competitiveness.

It further found that many businesses in the logistics industry did not have a post-Covid-19 recovery plan other than to adhere to the regulations.

Works and transport deputy minister Veiko Nekundi launched the report on behalf of minister John Mutorwa. In his speech, Mutorwa said through learning, training, planning and innovation, the logistics industry has the potential to bring great benefits to the country.

"Besides ensuring the supply and delivery of goods to the nation, it also contributes greatly to the economic development and to the now new needed economic recovery," he said.

Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) chief executive officer Hippy Tjivikua said the components of integration of systems and excellent customer service are required to have proper functioning logistics and transport systems in place.

In that regard, Tjivikua added, WBCG is in the process of developing the next strategic plan, and the positioning of Namibia as the logistics hub is one of the strategic pillars.

"My contention is that for us to embrace business, it is unusual. Most of our businesses now need to start operating on a 24/7 hour basis. We need to embrace a new culture. We need to beef up our service levels and start playing in the big leagues of Singapore, China and Dubai, among others," he said.

The study was carried out by the Namibian-German centre for logistics based at the Namibia University of Science and Technology and supported by the WBCG, German Agency for International Cooperation and several ministries.

