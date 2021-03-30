Namibia: New EU Action Plan to Empower Women Without Ignoring Men

THE European Union's ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, says the EU's new Gender Action Plan (GAP III) aims to accelerate progress on empowering women and girls, and to safeguard gains made in gender equality.

The plan also aims to reaffirm gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls as a core priority of all external EU programmes.

Antila recently spoke at an interactive workshop on gender mainstreaming held by the Namibia Institute of Democracy (NID) in Windhoek.

The event involved members of Namibia's parliament, civil society organisation representatives, women in the private sector, and activists.

Antila said the EU will remain at the forefront of advancing human rights around the world by supporting partner countries and civil society with financial and technical assistance, and strengthening platforms for dialogue.

"I would like to ask you not to throw the baby boy out with bathwater", and remember the important role boys and men play in achieving gender equality," she said.

Under the 2020 European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights country-based support scheme for Namibia the EU has contributed N$4,3 million towards curbing gender-based violence (GBV) and empowering children in Namibia's informal settlements.

N$8 million was contributed towards strengthening the roles of Namibian civil society organisations and women in democracy, and N$5 million towards outreach programmes on GBV and the Childcare and Protection Act.

In addition, another N$8 million was allocated towards enhancing the participation of civil society organisations in the education sector, Antila said.

She said gender mainstreaming ensures that policymaking and legislative as well as developmental work is of higher quality, and effectively meets the needs of all citizens.

Immaculate Mogotsi, Sister Namibia's board chairperson and senior researcher at the University of Namibia's Multidisciplinary Research Centre, at the event said gender mainstreaming is the integration of the gender perspective into every stage of the policy process to promote equality between women and men for the benefit of both.

For the last four years, the NID has been hosting women's breakfasts to celebrate International Women's Day, with gender equality as a carefully selected theme.

This year it was held under the theme 'Gender mainstreaming: A strategy to achieve gender equality', and the event was designed as an interactive workshop, Mogotsi said. The concept of gender mainstreaming was first introduced at the 1985 Nairobi World Conference on Women.

It draws on lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, and focuses on bouncing back better from the crisis by addressing structural inequalities.

It also addresses new challenges and opportunities in line with the EU's priorities, such as advancing the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, safeguarding women and children, and ending discrimination.