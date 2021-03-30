Nigeria: Covid-19 - With 48 New Cases, Nigeria Records Lowest Daily Infection in Five Months

Monday's tally brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the West African nation to 162,641.

In continuation of a steady run of low <a target="_blank" href="https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/">COVID-19</a> infection figures, Nigeria on Monday recorded its lowest daily infection figure in five months with 48 new cases.

The new figure is the lowest reported since October 22, 2020 when 37 new cases were recorded.

This is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> Monday night.

The NCDC disclosed that the new cases were reported across 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Lagos recording the highest, 13 followed by Kaduna with 7 new cases.

Only one death was recorded from the disease in the last 24-hour cycle, raising the fatality toll to 2,049 in total.

Specifics

The 48 new cases were reported from eight states - Lagos (13), Kaduna (7), Nasarawa (7), Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3).

The NCDC stated that 138 cases were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres on Monday, while a total of 150,466 people have now recovered from the pandemic

The nation currently has 10,126 active cases of the ailment

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/451991-buhari-off-to-london-for-medical-check-up-official.html">carried</a> out over 1.7 million tests.