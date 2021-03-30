Gambia: Fans React to Scorpions 1st Ever Afcon Qualification

Gambian fans have reacted to The Gambia Senior National Team (Scorpions) qualification to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations tournament after qualifying from Group D together with Gabon.

The Scorpions have finally booked their place into the Afcon tournament after defeating Angola 1-0 in their match-day five fixtures played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Thursday.

The Gambia National Team leading goal scorer Assan Ceesay scored the game's only goal in the 62nd minutes to earn the country a place in Cameroon, 2022 with one game to spare.

The achievement has never befallen for the country before, but it has made those that witnessed it to take the streets to make a delightful celebration towards the country's qualification.

Alpha Ceesay expressed happiness with the latest development of sports in the country, noting that the achievement is long overdue.

"I've never thought that I will live to witness The Gambia making it to the Africa Cup of Nations. We have really struggled hard for this achievement made by our players."

Oumie Jarjue, who was emotionally short of words, said, she could not express how happy she was, noting that this is one of the greatest achievements the country has ever earned.

She noted that the Gambian team has made the whole country proud, while thanking the team, federation and the Gambia government for contribution towards the achievement.

Another fan, Abdoulie Bojang, said he was still processing the situation to believe whether the Scorpions really made it through after the final whistle, adding that the only reason that made him believe the country's qualification was when he saw celebrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It has been my dream since I was a kid to see The Gambia participate in an international tournament. I've tried my best as a player but we were never lucky enough. But I feel the short comings we had in the past, laid the foundation and the platform for this team to come and better were we left everything."

Modou Jagne, former Gambian international striker, cautioned the team not to be complacent after securing its qualification to the Afcon tournament, adding that they have to work harder to establish themselves amongst Africa's elites regardless of the seize of our population and resources.

"We have the talent, passion and love. Gambians came out to be part of the achievement because it's for the entire country. A player does not qualify but The Gambia, he added."

Babucarr Sanneh, Scorpions defender, who played the full 90-minute of the game said helping The Gambia qualify for the Afcon tournament was the happiest day of his life, adding that he was always ready to come and help the team whenever needed.

"This is the beginning for The Gambia becoming one of the biggest footballing nation in the world, not just for us but for the next generation to come and we are really happy, he added."