Gambia Conducts 1st Ever Knee Replacement

I would like to bring to your attention on the successful 1st knee replacement surgery done today at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. The Gambia's biggest hospital has performed the first knee replacement courtesy of the UK trained orthopaedic and trauma surgeon, Dr. Kebba Marenah, who doubles as the head of Surgery Department at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

Health officials say the knee replacement performance was the first of its kind to be conducted in the country.

"We wish to congratulate him and his team and wish him all the best. We hope this epic achievement will be shared with your wide readers."