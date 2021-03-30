Gambia: Ambassador of Cuba in Gambia - Congratulations the Gambia On Your Historic Football Triumph

I join in the immense joy of the Gambian people for the great victory of their football team "Scorpions" against their similar "Palancas Negras" from Angola, which allowed them to qualify for the first time in history to the African Cup of Nations, to be celebrated next year in Cameroon.

After more than 50 years of waiting, the Gambia made a dream come true for all its inhabitants, by winning the ticket for the continental event of the most universal of sports in 2022.

The recent football triumph of this nation, the smallest in Africa, shows that with unity, courage and persistence you can always win, and that the so-called "geographical fatalism" is a matter for pessimists.

The Gambia, a brother country of Cuba like all Africans, has much to teach us in the practice of a sport that is part of the culture of this continent, and that the Caribbean island is currently developing.

We hope that one day the Gambia and Cuba can stage a friendly football clash, which will unite our peoples even more.

Once again, Congratulations the Gambia!

Rubén G. Abelenda

Ambassador of Cuba in Gambia