Gambia: Ambassador of Cuba in Gambia - Congratulations the Gambia On Your Historic Football Triumph

29 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

I join in the immense joy of the Gambian people for the great victory of their football team "Scorpions" against their similar "Palancas Negras" from Angola, which allowed them to qualify for the first time in history to the African Cup of Nations, to be celebrated next year in Cameroon.

After more than 50 years of waiting, the Gambia made a dream come true for all its inhabitants, by winning the ticket for the continental event of the most universal of sports in 2022.

The recent football triumph of this nation, the smallest in Africa, shows that with unity, courage and persistence you can always win, and that the so-called "geographical fatalism" is a matter for pessimists.

The Gambia, a brother country of Cuba like all Africans, has much to teach us in the practice of a sport that is part of the culture of this continent, and that the Caribbean island is currently developing.

We hope that one day the Gambia and Cuba can stage a friendly football clash, which will unite our peoples even more.

Once again, Congratulations the Gambia!

Rubén G. Abelenda

Ambassador of Cuba in Gambia

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.