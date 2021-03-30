Gambia to Clash With DR Congo in AFCON Qualifiers Today

29 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia will clash with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their final Group D fixture of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, Monday in Kinshasa.

The Scorpions will be playing for pride against the Congolese after securing qualification to the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece to be hosted in Cameroon next year following their slender 1-0 victory over Angola in a tightly-contested match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Thursday.

The Congolese will fight to bang The Gambia in their final Group D match today after failing to secure qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon, following their 3-0 defeat away to Gabon.

Meanwhile, Democratic Republic of Congo and The Gambia drew 2-2 in their previous fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau in November 2019.

