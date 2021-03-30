Gambia to Clash With DR Congo in AFCON Qualifiers Today

The Gambia will clash with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their final Group D fixture of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, Monday in Kinshasa.

The Scorpions will be playing for pride against the Congolese after securing qualification to the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece to be hosted in Cameroon next year following their slender 1-0 victory over Angola in a tightly-contested match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Thursday.

The Congolese will fight to bang The Gambia in their final Group D match today after failing to secure qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon, following their 3-0 defeat away to Gabon.

Meanwhile, Democratic Republic of Congo and The Gambia drew 2-2 in their previous fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau in November 2019.