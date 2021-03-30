Gambia: Sadio Mane Congratulates Gambia On Afcon Qualification

29 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has congratulated The Gambia national team after their qualification to the African Cup of Nations for the first time in their history, describing it as a historical achievement for the country.

Assan Ceesay scored the all-important goal to give the Scorpions a 1-0 win over Angola at the Bakau Independence Stadium.

With 10 points, Tom Saintfiet's charges are now guaranteed to finish in one of the two qualification spots ahead of today, Monday's dead-rubber encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa.

Writing on his Instagram, Mane, a native of Bambali, Casamance, congratulated the Scorpions and the Gambians people for the monumental achievement.

"Nothing to give up and fight until the last energy". "This is what The Gambia have achieved to historically qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations", Mane pointed out.

"Congratulations to the Scorpions and to all the Gambian people," Mane said.

Source-GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

