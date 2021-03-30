Gambia: Regional Rice Value Chain Development Project Lunched

29 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

CRR — The regional rice value chain development project was recently lunched at Wassu youth center in Central River Region (CRR) North.

The launch was organised to enlighten rice cultivators in CRR about the new project introduced to improve quality rice cultivation in the region.

CRR Governor Sheriff Abba Sanyang called on farmers and people of the region to ensure the sustainability of the project as well as make best use of it.

He appealed for accessible roads for farms, markets to sell their products, tractors, power tiller among others farming tools.

Ebrima Sisawo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture urged beneficiaries to make best use of the project in developing the rice sectors in the area.

Chief Pierre Bah expressed gratitude to the ministry of agriculture for the project which he said would improve the lives and livelihood of his people.

Hon. Alhagie Sillah National Assembly Member for Niani constituency described the project as very important and timely for the region.

The project director Fafanding Fatajo called on people to "grow what we eat and eat what we grow". He highlighted government efforts towards agriculture and rice production in the country.

Sakou Jawara, chairman Kuntaur Area Council said the project will make rice available and cheap for people of the region as well as bring rapid development.

