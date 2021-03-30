Nigeria: 'Govt Deviating From Covid-19 Vaccination Plan'

30 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Orjime Moses

Stakeholders especially doctors and other medical practitioners have raised concerns over the current deviation from what they described as the original COVID-19 vaccination plan designed after the arrival of the about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine into Nigeria.

They made this known at the webinar organised by Yiaga Africa to look at emerging issues and challenges in the course of vaccine distribution, and to proffer solutions.

Speaking during the webinar on COVID-19 vaccine management in Nigeria organised by Yiaga Africa, chairman Nigeria Medical Association National Committee on Infectious Diseases, Dr Sanusi Muhammed said the initial plan of vaccinating health workers, frontline workers, those with higher morbidity and mortality rate is not being followed at the ongoing vaccination of citizens across the country.

According to Dr Sanusi Muhammed, the idea of vaccinating frontline health workers is because they are at higher risks due to incessant contacts with patients. Thus according to him, they have to be protected first, so that they can be confident to provide health care and services.

"We need to stick to the vaccination plan so that even if the vaccine doesn't go round, those with higher risk, elderly and those with high morbidity and mortality are prevented from getting infected and that will reduce the burden of the disease and mortality.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.