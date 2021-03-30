Nigeria: Hajj 2021 - NAHCON Directs Pilgrims to Register for Covid-19 Vaccination As Officials Receive Jabs

As part of the prerequisite for performing 2021 Hajj rite in Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, his commissioners, management and staff of the commission received their jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

The commission also directed the State Pilgrims' Welfare Boards and every intending pilgrim to register and receive jabs of the vaccine under their respective state government allocations.

Head, public affairs of NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the directive became necessary following an advisory letter from National Primary Health Care Development Agency expressing fear that if intending pilgrims miss this first phase of vaccination, the time frame may be insufficient for them to receive the second dose before 2021 Hajj season.

The commission therefore recommended that intending pilgrims wishing to participate in the 2021 Hajj should use the opportunity of the on-going inoculation exercise to be vaccinated.

Some state pilgrims welfare boards have already commenced vaccination of their registered pilgrims in alliance with their respective state governments.

After receiving his jab of the vaccine, NAHCON chairman, Zikrullah expressed gratitude for witnessing the day, stressing that he feels fine.