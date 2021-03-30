Nigeria: One Feared Killed As Police, Shiites Clash in Abuja

At least one member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi'ites was reportedly shot dead by a team of policemen in Abuja as the group renewed their protests over continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Musa, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said hundreds of Shiites gathered in the capital city to commemorate the birthday anniversary of the leader of the Movement and demand for his freedom when armed Policemen violently opened fire on them.

"The procession is peacefully moving around the office of Human Right at Maitama, Abuja when Police attack the protesters.

"As at the time of this update, at least one person is confirmed dead whose name is given as Muhsin Jaafar and several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

"Islamic Movement in Nigeria has been victim of state sponsored terrorism especially after Zaria genocide almost six years ago by Buhari regime. It will be recalled that the President Buhari-led government has been refusing to obey some court judgments and orders, especially the landmark judgment by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court Abuja since December 2016 ordering the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria," the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said in a statement that men of the force have restored calm after dispersing members of the Movement in the nation's capital.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, however, said, "The members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including Police Officers with stones and other dangerous objects."

She noted that "in view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property.

"The Command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT."