South Africa: Powering a Green Hydrogen Economy Workforce - What South Africa Needs to Do Now

Moving rapidly towards a green hydrogen economy would help South Africa secure its domestic energy supply and drive economic growth through the export of green hydrogen powerfuels and technology to European and Asian markets. Solid investments in a post-pandemic green recovery through renewable energy generation and policy regulation could accelerate South Africa's economic recovery.

Countries on the African continent and across the world are looking to revitalise and rebuild their economies in the post-pandemic world. A critical way for South Africa to pursue this objective is by adopting a long-term green recovery strategy based on cleaner and more sustainable forms of energy. Green hydrogen, in particular, could be key to securing South Africa's place in a post-normal world.

Moderate estimates indicate that the country has the potential to be an important player in the green hydrogen economy (GHE) and could secure 10% of the global export market share. South Africa is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources for both onshore and offshore power generation. It is also possible to generate significantly more electricity from wind and solar PV energy than is needed by the country, even when considering spatial exclusion zones.

The presence of hydrogen in South Africa's energy mix...