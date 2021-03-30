South Africa: Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko Fires Salvo At Ramaphosa Before President's April Testimony

30 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Matshela Koko, former group chief executive officer at Eskom, took a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of his own testimony at the Zondo Commission on Monday.

Former Eskom interim group chief executive officer Matshela Koko began his testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday by taking a not so subtle swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his upcoming appearance before the commission.

Koko introduced the topic of Ramaphosa's appearance to commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, by saying that he had "a question of clarity", within the first minutes of the session starting.

"I just want to find out if Mr Ramaphosa has been served with a [Rule] 3.3 notice like all of us who have been served, because I really want to know why did Mr Ramaphosa interfere in the affairs of Eskom by instructing the board of Eskom that was yet to meet, to dismiss me."

Koko made the allegations about Ramaphosa's alleged interference at the embattled state-owned entity during his 3 December 2020 testimony before the commission.

Koko said at the time that he had received a phone call in late January 2018 from the acting deputy director-general in the Department of Public...

