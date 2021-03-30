South Africa: Abahlali Basemjondolo - SA Champion for Shack Dwellers' Rights Gets International Recognition

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

'A shack without water, electricity and sanitation is not worth calling a home. On the contrary, it means life-threatening circumstances that are particularly harsh towards women, children and minority groups,' says S'bu Zikode, founder of the activist housing movement Abahlali baseMjondolo.

The Swedish government has recognised South Africa's S'bu Zikode for being a champion and defender of the rights of the homeless.

Swedish ambassador to Iceland, Håkan Juholt, said he was "delighted that S'bu Zikode and his movement's important work for the right to housing, land and dignity is recognised through the prestigious Per Anger 2021 award.

"The many global challenges we are facing today means that we need activists of his calibre, now more than ever. His commitment to assisting those most in need has impressed me deeply. It will be an honour for me to present him with the award."

Zikode, a prominent figure in civil society, founded Abahlali baseMjondolo in Durban in 2005 to fight for the rights of people to access housing and fight against illegal evictions, in accordance with Section 26 of the Constitution:

Everyone has a right to have access to adequate housing.

The state must take reasonable legislative and other measures within its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

