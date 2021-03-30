South Africa: SA Records 548 New Covid-19 Cases, 47 Deaths

30 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa logged 548 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour cycle, which pushes the total number of infections to 1 545 979 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen by 47, bringing the tally to 52 710.

Of the latest fatalities, 23 are from the North West, 15 in Gauteng, three each from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape and two from Free State.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate still stands at 95% after 1 472 645 patients beat COVID-19, while there are 20 624 active cases.

The information is based on 9 819 994 tests of which 16 123 were performed since the last report.

According to Mkhize, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated is 239 665 as of 29 March 2020.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is reporting 126 890 643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, including 2 778 619 deaths to date.

"As of 25 March 2021, a total of 462 824 374 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO added.

