West Africa: GRA Engages Journalists' Network On ECOWAS Protocols

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has engaged the Network of Financial Tax Reporters (NFTR) on ECOWAS Protocols in respect of inter-state road transit barriers within the sub-region.

GRA funded and technically supported NFTR to create the opportunities to enhance journalists' understanding of the ECOWAS Protocols in order to effectively report on issues affecting cross border engagement.

The daylong sensitization was held at the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Bijilo.

Abdoulie Njockeh, NFTR President- the Gambia Chapter, said the event provided a vital platform for journalists to discuss issues affecting road transit trade facilitation in the regions and map out possible solutions to addressing the challenges.

"NFTR members are very much delighted to be associated with this sensitization which will greatly add value to them to better know about the ECOWAS Protocols," he said.

He said he is optimistic that after the sensitization, journalists will be equipped with requisite knowledge on the ECOWAS Protocols and the need for trade facilitation.

NFTR president added that the platform will establish strong partnership among journalists, public and private actors and map out a way forward to enhance trade awareness and revenue transparency.

Lamin Barrow, Chairman of the Association of Forest Users in The Gambia, said complimenting government's efforts through tax education and sensitization to improve tax compliance will adequately promote national development.

He advised NFTR members to do their best in reporting and understanding key technical issues affecting trade facilitation in the Gambia.

Alagie Jeng, Executive Secretary of The Gambia Bankers' Association, said understanding of tax and financial reporting by journalists enhances development. He urged the participants to work together for the betterment of the country, saying the Gambia cannot go without tax.

Jeng also promised his organization's continuous collaboration and commitment in promoting the affairs of NFTR members.

The NFTR Gambia Chapter was formed in March 2019 with the objective of closely working with the tax authority to raise awareness on revenue mobilization needed for the government. The primary objective of the NFTR is to ensure that there is transparency on payment of tax among the government, business community and the tax authority.