Gambia: Magistrate Hears Testimony of 17-Year-Old Alleged Victim of Rape

A trial magistrate in Basse has heard the testimony of a 17-year-old alleged victim of rape.

The witness testified in the case of one Amba Camara of Sandu Nyankui, who is accused of raping her multiple times.

The said case was first reported to Diabugu police station after which it was transferred to Basse police station on 12th October 2020.

The accused was first arraigned before magistrate Jambang in Basse magistrate's court on Thursday 10th December 2020. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape and the case was adjourned to 23rd December.

The in-camera hearing was held before the magistrate, police prosecutor, interpreter, the accused person and relatives of the defendant and complainant.