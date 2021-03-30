Namibia: Cop, Pastor Nabbed for Possession of Rhino Horn

29 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — An Otjiwarongo-based police constable and a pastor of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were arrested on Friday in Omuthiya after they were found in possession of a rhino horn.

A third accomplice from Oshana region was also arrested.

The trio was apprehended around 02h15 after the police received a tipoff from

Otjiwarongo that the suspects were allegedly carrying prohibited contents.

"We were informed that there was a white VW Polo being driven by a member of the crime prevention unit. The suspects initially passed Oshivelo roadblock, pretending that they were on official duty," said Oshikoto police regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua. "But after the tipoff, the suspects were intercepted and taken to the police station. A search was conducted, and a rhino horn was discovered in a black bag at the boot of the vehicle."

The suspects are expected to appear today in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court.

Katjiua said the constable was also found with a 9mm service pistol and 15 rounds of live ammunition.

"The suspects had claimed they were travelling to Oshakati to attend a church service," added Katjiua. - osimasiku@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.