Namibia: Cop, Pastor Nabbed for Possession of Rhino Horn

Omuthiya — An Otjiwarongo-based police constable and a pastor of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were arrested on Friday in Omuthiya after they were found in possession of a rhino horn.

A third accomplice from Oshana region was also arrested.

The trio was apprehended around 02h15 after the police received a tipoff from

Otjiwarongo that the suspects were allegedly carrying prohibited contents.

"We were informed that there was a white VW Polo being driven by a member of the crime prevention unit. The suspects initially passed Oshivelo roadblock, pretending that they were on official duty," said Oshikoto police regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua. "But after the tipoff, the suspects were intercepted and taken to the police station. A search was conducted, and a rhino horn was discovered in a black bag at the boot of the vehicle."

The suspects are expected to appear today in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court.

Katjiua said the constable was also found with a 9mm service pistol and 15 rounds of live ammunition.

"The suspects had claimed they were travelling to Oshakati to attend a church service," added Katjiua. - osimasiku@nepc.com.na