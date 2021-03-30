Namibia: Baby Found Dumped At Walvis Bay

A HUMAN foetus in about the seventh month of its development was discovered in a rubbish bin at Walvis Bay on Monday.

The police's crime investigations coordinator in Erongo, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said the foetus was found by a member of the public at Lunganda Street in the Tutaleni area of Kuisebmond.

The foetus had been wrapped in a clear plastic bag which was put in a Shoprite plastic bag and was then placed in a rubbish bin.

The person who discarded the foetus is unknown at this stage.

The police say they are continuing to investigate the matter.