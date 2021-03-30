Liberia: Peace Building Office, Partners Launch Book Highlighting Women's Achievements

29 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberia Peace Building Office and its partners have launched a book highlighting women's achievements in the Liberian society.

The book entitled 'Follow Her Lead: Stories of Women and Power' was launched Wednesday by Assistant Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Losine Sayon and a senior employee of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lawodo Nimley Thomas.

During the event, Assistant Minister Sayon described women in local government administration as important partners in driving the development agenda of the Country.

According to Minister Sayon, statistic shows that 121 women are serving in chieftaincy positions and along with their male counterparts are implementing development projects in their chiefdoms, clans, towns and villages.

This statistic according to him shows that women are contributing greatly to the nation's drive in moving forward.

He assured that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will at all-time provide support in promoting and protecting women in national leadership and local government sector.

In brief remarks, Ireland Embassy Charge d'Affairs, Kate O'Donnell said they are committed to promoting gender equality in Liberia.

According to Kate O'Donnell, the embassy of Ireland 5 year strategy plan is to promote peace, equality and justice including supporting women participation in every democratic process on local and national levels. Madam O'Donnell also stressed the embassy's willingness to tackle sexual and gender based violence affecting women and girls across Liberia.

She disclosed their cooperation with the Internal Affairs Ministry, Peace Building Office and ZOA to support the project of inclusive civic and political participation in Margibi and Cape mount counties focusing practically on women and people living with disabilities.

Madam O' Donnell emphasizes that the launching of the book provides women with space and strength to narrate their stories of overcoming difficulties in becoming chiefs and local leaders among others.

For his part, Peace Building Office Executive Director Edward Mulbah said they are grateful for the government of Ireland's support toward the strategy road map for peace and reconciliation.

Mr. Mulbah said the peace and reconciliation is 18 years frame work revised and endorsed by the CDC government, is linked to the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development pillar 3 subsections 3 on Peace and Reconciliation is aligned with what the governments visualize for women empowerment.

