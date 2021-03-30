Liberia: Were Is Our Money?... ..

FORMER LIMCO EMPLOYEES CONTINUE TO DEMAND THEIR DISSOLUTION PAY FORMER LIMCO EMPLOYEES CONTINUE TO DEMAND THEIR DISSOLUTION PAY

MONROVIA-For the past 16 years, since 2oo5 the Liberian Government entered into a mineral development agreement MDA, in August 17, 2005, with the global mining conglomerate, Mittal Steel Holdings A.G. /and Mittal Steel Holdings Liberia Limited, the redundant employees from the former LAMCO mining co. have yet to receive their just benefits as stated in the statutory document that appointed professor Willie Belleh as Agent -in-dissolution.

An official to that effect was signed by the then Minister of Lands, Mines, and Energy, Dr. Eugene H. Shannon and approved by the former Minister of Finance, Hon. Antoinette M. Sayeh on May 21, 2007.

According to the chairman of the aggrieved former employees, Mr. James Freeman Kofeeh, the representatives of the aggrieved workers met on several occasions with Mittal Steel's top officials in order to find an amicable solution to the settling of their salary arrears and redundancy settlements.

Mr. Koffeh went on to state that "these meetings resulted in the payment, by Mittal Steel Liberia Ltd., of some fifteen Million [15,000,000 USD] United states Dollars to the Ellen Johnson administration through Dr. Eugene Shannon who at that time was Minister of Lands and Mines".

"Out of the 15 Million USD that was paid by Mittal Steel, the sum of six million, nine hundred thousand [6, 900000] was allegedly given by the government of Liberia as 'part payment' constituting some 22% of the settlement of the workers benefits." Mr. Koffeeh continued.

Since then not a single cent has been paid to complete full payment of their salary arrears, benefits Mr. Koffeeh stressed.

"in this light, we are calling on the President, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah to see reason to instruct the Finance Ministry to pay the remainder of our money that is currently in the accounts of the Ministry of Finance".