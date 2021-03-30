Liberia: MoH to Complete Nationwide Polio Vaccine

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Partners on the 26th day of March 2021 officially launched the 2021 Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign in Liberia.

With the support of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which includes WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, CDC and Rotary Club, the Ministry of Health will conduct two rounds of house-to-house polio nationwide campaign with an aim of vaccinating at least 95% of children aged under 5 years while observing COVID-19 protocols to ensure vaccinators, health workers and communities adhere to COVID-19 precautions and are protected from COVID-19.

With 3-million doses of the vaccines in Country, 972,870 children across Liberia are expected to be vaccinated with 2 rounds of the polio vaccines.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Health in Liberia declared the Polio virus outbreak in the country as a public health emergency.

Children in Liberia are at a risk of contracting this incurable disease if they are not vaccinated against polio, the Ministry of Health has said.

The Polio Vaccination Campaign will run from March 26-29, 2021.

The National launch of the 2021 Polio Vaccination Campaign was held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Church on 9th street Sinkor at 10:00 a.m.

This endeavor is in line with the world's effort to curb and eradicate the Polio virus.

The Liberian Government through the Ministry encourages all Citizens and residents in the borders of Liberia to make available their children under the age of 5 to be vaccinated.