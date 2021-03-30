Ethiopia's Economic Growth Shows Steady Progress - Expert

ADDIS ABABA--Ethiopia has recorded 21 percent economic growth in Forex trading over the last six months via reducing debt burden and completing unfinished projects, so elucidated an Economic Expert and Analyst.

Ethiopia has achieved high economic growth amidst COVID-19 pandemic crises. In this growth, country's GDP reached 100 billion USD for the first time.

An Economic Expert and Analyst, Wasihun Belay stated that the growth that Ethiopia achieved was positive as witnessed by the International Monterey Fund (IMF). Achieving positive economic growth in the era of COVID-19 pandemic was made possible by the tactics Ethiopia has followed.

Debt burden difference compared with the country's general product before three year was 37.6 percent. The country's debt burden down to 26 percent which means 10 percent debt burden was reduced in just three years, said the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) addressing parliamentarians requests recently; reaching low debt burden rate is possible if the reduction experience continues at the same rate, even beyond.

In this regard, the expert has eulogized the government's moves to solve debt burden. Paying some payable debt that push the country's to high debt burden is good because if 55 percent of the country

product will go under debt burden, it is difficult to manage things well he said adding that the cease of the country taking commercial loans from bilateral countries and its shift to Concessional loans and bargaining system is very encouraging step that the government has done.

The country's national revenue during 2018 was 176.9 billion birr, 196.5 billion birr in 2019 and 228.9 billion birr during 2020/21 as a report

presented to MPs indicated and the national revenue reached 191 billion birr only in eight months this year.

He further said that the growth observed in economic sector has possibilities to change economic difficulties within the society, and as having progress is not enough, establishing strategies to address economic problems of the society is unquestionable homework for concerned bodies.