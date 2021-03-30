Ethiopia: Export Earnings Hit 2.1 Bln. Usd

30 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Trade and Industry disclosed yesterday that the country obtained 2.1 billion USD from export trade over the past eight months.

According to the report of the Ministry, in the first eight months of this fiscal year, it was possible to earn 2.1 billion USD from the export trade, of the planned 2.5 billion USD.

This accounts for 82 percent of the plan. It shows 16 percent or 290 million USD increment compared to last year's same period, the report indicated.

It is to be recalled that addressing 6th year 11th regular meeting of the House of Peoples' Representatives and answering questions of members of the House last week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed( PhD) said that export earnings have showed great increment in the first half of this Ethiopian fiscal year despite many problems.

Gold has the largest share of all sectors, he said, adding the trade deficit has been narrowing in the past four years, and it was able to reduce the trade deficit by less than 4 percent via increasing the export market and extensive inspection applied on imported items.

