Ethiopia Keen to Attract Qatari Agri-Business

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Embassy in Doha, Qatar hosted yesterday a virtual Ethiopian Business Workshop that aims to attract Qatari businesses in Ethiopia's untapped investment potential whilst due emphasis is given to agri-business and agro-processing sectors, the Embassy's press communique disclosed.

The Embassy stated that the workshop is a good opportunity to both the government and private sector of Qatar to enhance their involvement in Ethiopia's wider investment alternatives. "Particularly, the huge investment potential in agri-business and agro-processing will serve the interests of both nations."

The Embassy further noted that the exhibition also highlighted the Ethio- Qatar economic ties, the major business opportunities in Ethiopia and the incentive packages to foreign investors.

Accordingly, the Ethiopian government offers incentives in different segments, bids, income tax exemption up to 10 years, corporate income tax exemption with additional two to four years exemption depending on sector of engagement.

Also, the government of Ethiopia provides 30 percent deduction for three consecutive years in the underdeveloped states, additional of two years tax exemption of 60 percent for exportation within and outside the industrial parks.

Ethiopia is one of the top 10 leading investment destinations in Africa and it has a huge and attractive investment potential in agriculture, service, trade, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors among many others.

By the same token, Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with 70 percent of productive population and educated and trained workforce. With a prosperous and dynamic Ethiopian market, the country is promoting trade and investment to attract FDI to boost exports and generate employment.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic mission invited Qatari companies to invest in Ethiopia, to import Ethiopian products, to visit various tourist attractions, to enjoy the magnificent weather and natural beauties and cultural diversities of Ethiopia.

It was stated that the Embassy is partnered with a Doha-based consulting firm, KON Group to host this year's second edition of the workshop.