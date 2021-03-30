Ethiopia: Authority Reaffirms Human-Sparked Wildfire On Parks

ADDIS ABABA- The recent wildfires in the national parks and forests are human caused fires, so disclosed the Wildlife Development and Conservation Authority.

The Authority's Protectorate Director Desta Bedaso told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the recent fires broke out in the North Mountains National Park, Awash National Park, Bale Mountains Park and other dense forests are man-made.

The Research Team at Hala Dege Asebot Candidate Park has confirmed that the fires in area were caused by a piece of burning coals and Cigarette butts. The team indicated that efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice have been challenging as they clandestinely committed the crime.

The Director also said the prolongation of the dry season and the favorable weather conditions witnessed earlier had caused the fire to rife and incurs more damage. The second fire in the Halay Dege Asebot Park, especially in the area known as As bot Monastery, was under control.

The fires were controlled everywhere except that of the Arsi Mountains since the park mountainous and has forest reserves coupled with manpower decline to control activities.

He stated that efforts are being exerted with the support of UNESCO; professional training has been provided on how to prevent fires and control them in the event of a fire in National Parks. Lack of training has exacerbated the situation.

"Ethiopia has not created the capacity to control wildfires. We were able to control the situation when a fire broke out in the North Mountains a year ago with the support of other countries," he indicated.

He stated that the Authority has attempted to establish Fire Protection Brigade in Semen and Bale Mountains drawing lessons from the previous similar incidents.

In addition to man-made problems that have caused parks set on fire, global climate change has played a negative role in inflaming wildfires across the globe. In this regard, the grass is seriously damaged when fire breaks out in the park and wild animals directly affected due to lack of adequate food. For example, Salah among the wild animals are seriously exposed to vehicle collision while escaping from fire.

Amhara Region Environment, Forest and Wildlife Protection and Development Authority Director General Belayeneh Ayele (Ph.D.) on his part said that the fire that happened at Bird's Cave in Ankber area, North Shewa zone of the region and lasted for five days.

"Due to the mountainous and ragged of the area, local residents could hardly control the fire. Following this, the region requested the Federal government to contain the situation.

As a result, the Federal Environment Forest Protection and Development Commission sent the Researcher group to the area. Now the researcher group supports the community and work hand in glove with the people to reduce the disaster and protect the reserved forest."

He further noted that even small towns are potentially exposed to fire unless strong measures are taken in this regard.