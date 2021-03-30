Ethiopia: Unwavering Stance to Conduct Free, Fair Election

The upcoming election is going to be a historic milestone for Ethiopia and its people as it would open all doors for fueling a number of change efforts across the nation, and would be a viable weapon to defeat the entire hurdles and trying facets stemmed from hatred politics sown for almost half a century in the country.

Ethiopia had conducted five elections so far, indeed. However, those elections had been criticized as they were not participatory, democratic, free and fair with a pseudo representative feature.

Since the country is committed to conduct fair, free, credible, democratic and peaceful national elections and has trekked a long journey to bring about change and prosperity, a number of tasks have been undertaken since the recent reform.

The very manifestations that can be cited along this line are numerous. To mention but three decisive ones, first and foremost the political landscape has been made widened from the outset of the makeover. Second, political parties which were regarded as terrorists have been invited to come home and participate in elections and engaged in other various national agenda.

Third, a number of independent institutions have been born within three and half years of the reform to help them decide solely based on laws and administrative chains not to be tied by a single party-oriented ideology as they did prior to the reform.

Yes, the upcoming election is a crucial step for the country to come out of the vicious circle it finds itself in. To this end, voters' high turnout is strongly expected as a sweeping reform has been well exercised in the country.

Besides, the longtime piled up public queries are going to be addressed as the elected government is going to be legitimate, reliable, accountable and formal.

As far as making the election fair and free is concerned, a number of bodies have to come to the forefront since making a democratic nation could not be left only to two or three elements; it instead requires the amalgamated effort of all.

Obviously, voters will demand greater transparency in their elections. Almost three years ago, an independent election board was set up, and the country has developed a template of characteristics that are believed necessary for election results to be trusted.

Unquestionably, a free, fair, reliable and democratic election must minimally satisfy transparency--in which each step of the election process should be easily understood and open to scrutiny by all stakeholders like voters, political parties, outside observers and others.

Besides, the choices that each voter makes should remain private both during and after the elections as well as integrity should prevail that means only eligible voters should be allowed to vote, and those votes must be protected from any intimidation, duress, change or prohibition.

As the country has been working day in and day out since recently, Ethiopians are committed to spreading free and fair elections around the world.

Regardless of the party that is going to win the election via a free and fair channel, the elected representatives have to well exercise the legislative, executive and judicial powers as per the procedures stipulated in the constitution.

Consequently, a system consisting of independent organs will solve disputes and conflicts of any kind that might emerge during or as a consequence of the electoral process. This system can be brought about through a democratic election. It is why Ethiopia is advancing towards that end!