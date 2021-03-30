Ethiopia, Donors Launch Over 2.3 Bln. Usd Program

ADDIS ABABA- The governments of Ethiopia and the United States and other development partners unveiled yesterday a 2.38 billion USD investment to the next five-year phase of the Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

Accordingly, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussein as well as heads of USAID, World Bank, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, World Food Program, UNICEF, Irish Aid, and the Netherlands launched the program.

During the occasion, Oumar said that the program will benefit 8.3 million citizens over the next five years and helps to eradicate extreme poverty.

"The program will have a significant impact on improving the living conditions of citizens by ensuring food security. Beneficiaries of the program in the rural areas will actively engage in rehabilitating more than two million hectares of land," he stated.

As to the minister, the fifth phase of the safety net program includes low-income communities in 408 rural woredas (districts) throughout the country. It is estimated that 51 percent of the beneficiaries are women.

About the finance, 65 percent of the 2.38 billion USD will be covered by development partners and the Ethiopian government will contribute 25 percent whilst the balance is covered by new partners.

Due to the program, more than 550,000 households will have access to credit or grants that they may spent to changing livelihoods through engaged in business activities both on the farm and off the farm, it was stated.