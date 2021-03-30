Ethiopia: Nation Awards National Medal to Derartu Tulu

30 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

City Administration nominates Ayat Square 'Athlete Derartu Tulu square'

BY TAMERU REGASA

ADDIS ABABA- Addis Ababa city administration nominated Ayat square as "Athlete Derartu Tulu square," as the Athlete has contributed a lot in flying high Ethiopian flag in international athletics competitions and becoming Ethiopian ambassador in various world arenas .

Presenting the recognition in the presence of higher government officials on Sunday , Oromia State president Shimalis Abdisa said that DerartuTulu is the first African Female winner of 10,000metre distance at Barcelona.

He stated that though Ethiopia has a lot of patriots who paid a lot in its history, such an industrious person has not been obtaining the required recognition and respect due to the burglary of history and other factors.

Expressing his hope to have many patriots in the future, Shimelis said that all citizens need to do their respective assignments to sustain the patriotism in the country through providing the necessary award and recognition like the recognition with which Derartu has been provided.

Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor, Adanech Abebie on her part attested that Derartu is a model of patriot, arbitrator, plentiful and servant though getting such an invincible person is difficult.

She underscored that as magnifying the name of such people enable us to get another model, the city administration works hard to well acknowledge them.

To this end, Addis Ababa city administration nominated Ayat square as "Athlete Derartu Tulu square."

"I am very happy for the determination of city administration to name the square in the name of Derartu Tulu"

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.