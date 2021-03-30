Liberia: Mo Ali Defends Facebook Post

Days after his release from Police custody in Monrovia, the secretary general for the opposition Unity Party Mohammed Ali says he stands by his post that drew attention of the Liberia National Police which invited him for questioning.

Speaking Monday on Okay Morning Rush hosted by Okay FM 99.5, Mr Ali said when people make statement, they should be responsible for their utterance and this is why he takes responsibility for his post.

He claimed that his Facebook post dated March 1, 2021 against the failure of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to certificate Lofa County Senator-Elect, Brownie J. Samukai, was meant to be carried out through legal means.

Senator-elect Samukai, a member of the opposition UP and former minister of defense, won the senatorial seat for Lofa County during the December 8, 2020 midterm senatorial election, he was convicted by the court for misapplication of over US$1 million of soldiers' welfare funds.

He has agreed to refund the amount as requested by the court but still faces legal challenges at the Supreme Court, which is impeding his formal certification by the National Elections Commission.

Ail was arrested by the Liberia National Police last Thursday and subsequently released Friday morning on orders of the Minister of Justice Cllr. Frank Musa Dean.

He vowed not to tone-down on issues affecting the Liberian people, adding he 'has no regrets' for previous comments posted on his social media which prompted Police call-in and his subsequent incarceration on multiple charges.

. The opposition politician clarifies that grievances on electoral matters in the country will be addressed through legal means instead of engaging in violence.

Mr. Mo Ali was charge with terrorism, criminal attempt to commit murder, arson and terrorist threat.

Meanwhile, Police spokesperson Moses Carter confirms here that Mr. Ali was released to his lawyer last Friday and he is a free man, no longer wanted by the Police.