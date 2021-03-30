Tanzania: Samia Orders Probe Into Development Expenditure

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday ordered an investigation into the way development funds were disbursed and spent in the third quarter of the current financial year (January-March 2021).

At the normal pace, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere, would conduct audits on how public monies for the 2020/21 financial year were conducted upon completion of the ongoing financial year.

But, in an unexpected declaration, Ms Hassan - who was sworn-in to become Tanzania's sixth President on March 19, following the death of her predecessor, Dr John Magufuli, on March 17 this year - ordered the CAG and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to conduct an audit on how development monies were utilised in the past three months.

"I now order you - and, luckily, the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania is also here - to conduct an audit on all the money that was issued for development projects between January and March. We need to see it... ," President Hassan said.

The President was speaking during a function to receive CAG's audit reports and the PCCB performance report for the 2019/20 financial year at the State House in Dodoma yesterday.

Present at the event were ministers and leaders of various public institutions.