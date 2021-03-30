Tanzania: Samia Orders Probe Into Development Expenditure

29 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday ordered an investigation into the way development funds were disbursed and spent in the third quarter of the current financial year (January-March 2021).

At the normal pace, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere, would conduct audits on how public monies for the 2020/21 financial year were conducted upon completion of the ongoing financial year.

But, in an unexpected declaration, Ms Hassan - who was sworn-in to become Tanzania's sixth President on March 19, following the death of her predecessor, Dr John Magufuli, on March 17 this year - ordered the CAG and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to conduct an audit on how development monies were utilised in the past three months.

"I now order you - and, luckily, the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania is also here - to conduct an audit on all the money that was issued for development projects between January and March. We need to see it... ," President Hassan said.

The President was speaking during a function to receive CAG's audit reports and the PCCB performance report for the 2019/20 financial year at the State House in Dodoma yesterday.

Present at the event were ministers and leaders of various public institutions.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.