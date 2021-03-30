Tanzania: Drop Baseless Cases, Samia Directs Pccb

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to drop corruption cases which are baseless, as well as cases whose evidence has been cooked up.

The President's statement was in response to a report by the PCCB Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo, who said the government had emerged the victor in 271 out of the 381 cases that it had brought before various courts of law.

"The ones that you see have no basis should be dropped before they go to court... Saying we had 300 - and won only half of them, losing the rest is not a good image for the government," she said.

President Hassan was speaking shortly after Brigadier General Mbungo had presented before her PCCB's performance report for the 2019/20 financial year at the State House in Dodoma yesterday.

According to Mbungo, the PCCB had opened 1,079 case files in 2019/2020 alone. That number was higher than the 911 files opened in the preceding year.

The cases largely related to tax evasion, violation of laws on expenditure of public funds, non-payment of farmers' due by agricultural cooperatives, exorbitantly expensive loans issued to unwary citizens by unscrupulous individuals/institutions, and misappropriations of development funds.