Tanzania: Government Announces New Combinations At a-Level

29 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — The government has announced the start of five new subject combinations for students who are set to join Form Five in 2021.

Authorities say the aim of the of latest addition is to increase the number of professionals in various fields to eliminate the long-standing shortage of experts in the country.

This was stated by the Minister of State in the Office of the President, Seleman Jafo today Monday March 29, 2021 in Dodoma while speaking to reporters.

The new combinations are Physics, Mathematics and Computer (PMC); Kiswahili, French, Chinese (KFC); Kiswahili, English, Chinese (KEC); Physical Education, Biology, Fine Art (PBF) and Physical Education, Geography, Economics (PGE).

Jafo said the PMC combination will be taught at Dodoma Secondary School which will be special for girls while for boys it will be taught at Iyunga Boys Secondary School.

He said the KFC and KEC combinations will be taught at Morogoro girls' Secondary and Usagara Boys Secondary Schools respectively, whereas PBF and PGE will be taught Makambako girls' secondary school, Kibiti boys' secondary school and Mpwapwa secondary school which are a mixed.

He asked students to start selecting the combinations from today until April 11, 2021 when the system closes at 6pm.

