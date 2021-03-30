South Africa: Premieralan Winde Update On Covid-19 and and Vaccine Rollout

press release

As of 1pm on 29 March, the Western Cape has 2342 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 279 694 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 265 907 recoveries. A total of 41 314 out of the 53 820 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial, have been administered.

The Western Cape has recorded 3 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 446. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Due to a slight delay in updating the dashboard, the data reflected in this statement may differ from the data reflected on the dashboard due to a difference in time at which the data was accessed.

Safety message ahead of the Easter weekend

As the Easter weekend approaches, I want to appeal to residents to act responsibly and to stay safe. Traditionally, the Easter weekend is a time of gathering and of movement and both of these represent risk for the spread of Covid-19.

The Western Cape infection data continues to show positive declines however, increased gatherings and movement can reverse the good work we have done.

It is up to each and every one of us to act responsibly- by wearing a mask, washing our hands regularly, avoiding crowds and large gatherings, close contact and confined spaces.

Over the Easter weekend, we also see higher traffic volumes on our roads, which results in higher numbers of road accidents and increased pressure in our hospitals and trauma centres. We must therefore all take extreme care while on the roads by driving safely, avoiding speeding, wearing seatbelts when in vehicles and not drinking and driving.

Safety tips this weekend

If you intend to see family or friends during this time, small, short and outdoor gatherings are best. If you are gathering indoors, ensure that you keep fresh air circulating by opening windows and doors.

Open windows in cars and on public transport while traveling.

Stay at home if you are not feeling well.

Avoid places where large crowds are gathered or where Covid-19 regulations are not being enforced.