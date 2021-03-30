Nigeria: Buhari Directs MDAs to Reduce Operational Costs

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministries, departments and agencies to work with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to cut down on their cost of operations.

Speaking when he visited the Managing Director, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, in Abuja, the Director General of the BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, noted that the move was to cut wastes and enhance efficiency.

Arabi said the visit to FERMA was at the instance of President Buhari who had instructed them to collaborate with all the relevant MDAs for effective, and efficient operations.

A statement by the Director and Head, Communications and Public Relations, Mrs. Maryam Sanusi, quoted Arabi as also lauding the operations of FERMA and the entire team as being capable of taking the agency to an enviable height.

According to the DG, the BPSR was established in 2004 as a lead agency and engine room for integrated reform initiative, implementation, coordination and harmonisation of government activities at the federal level.

In addition, the director general said the bureau was borne out of the need to have the required capability and resources to leverage on local and international knowledge networks and communities of public administration.

He argued that best practices would help to support policy, institutional as well as governance reform processes with the required expertise on a continuous basis.

Explaining the reason for the visit, Arabi stated that it was the statutory responsibility of BPSR is to initiate action on reforms at the public service level, coordinate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of reforms in MDAs as well as disseminate information on all aspects of public services.

In his comments, the Managing Director of FERMA, Rafindadi, said he was delighted to receive the BPSR team for visiting to educate FERMA on the activities of the bureau and to also encourage and commend the agency on the need to be efficient in its activities.

Rafindadi said the visit was important because it will afford the agency the opportunity to learn from the success of BPSR, particularly on succession planning in the civil service procurement processes.

The MD added that FERMA's collaboration with BPSR was a welcome development, assuring the team that the partnership would further enhance the way the organisation carries out its statutory duties.