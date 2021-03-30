Angola: Covid-19 - 130,750 People Vaccinated in Angola

29 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced, on Monday, the vaccination of 130,750 people against Covid-19, since the 2nd of March.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, of those vaccinated 12,987 received their first dose in the last 24 hours.

Among those vaccinated in the last hours, 5 753 were in Luanda, 3 374 in Benguela, 1 785 in Huambo, 1 115 in Huíla and 940 in Cabinda.

In a first phase, vaccines in Angola are being administered to health professionals, teachers of all levels of education, elderly people over the age of 65, staff of the Defence and Security organs, patients with sickle cell disease and chronic renal failure with over 18 years of age.

The health authorities expect to vaccinate 54% of the population, roughly 16.8 million citizens over the age of sixteen.

The country received over 200,000 doses, adding up to a total of 824,000 doses of vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

