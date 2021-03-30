Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 91 Recoveries and 69 New Infections

Luanda — The Health authorities announced, on Monday, the recovery of 91 patients, 69 new infections and a death from covid-19, in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who spoke at the data update session, among the recoveries, 87 live in Luanda and 4 in Huambo.

Of the new infections, 54 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Cabinda, 5 in Cuando Cubando, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela, whose ages range from 8 to 75 years, being 38 male and 31 female.

The death involves a 72-year-old Angolan citizen.

Thus, the latest total for the country indicates 22,132 positive cases, with 534 deaths, 20,380 recoveries and 1,218 active.

Of the current diseased, 6 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 36 moderate, 32 mild and 1 136 asymptomatic.

There are 82 people in inpatient centres and 31 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 positive contact cases under medical surveillance.

In the labs, 1,245 samples were processed, with a daily positivity rate of 5.5%.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who spoke at the data update session, among the recoveries, 87 live in Luanda and 4 in Huambo.

Of the new infections, 54 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Cabinda, 5 in Cuando Cubando, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela, whose ages range from 8 to 75 years, being 38 male and 31 female.

The death involves a 72-year-old Angolan citizen.

Thus, the latest total for the country indicates 22,132 positive cases, with 534 deaths, 20,380 recoveries and 1,218 active.

Of the current diseased, 6 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 36 moderate, 32 mild and 1 136 asymptomatic.

There are 82 people in inpatient centres and 31 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 positive contact cases under medical surveillance.

In the labs, 1,245 samples were processed, with a daily positivity rate of 5.5%.